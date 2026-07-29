ISRO invites applications for 410 apprentice posts at Bengaluru's URSC; apply till August 28

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, candidates can apply online from July 29 to August 28, 2026. Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, followed by document verification.

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Apprentices will have no claim for regular employment in URSC, ISRO or any other Department of Space unit after completion of the training.

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VACANCY BREAK-UP

The space agency has notified a total of 410 vacancies, including:

Graduate Apprentices (B.E./B.Tech.): 220 posts

Technician Apprentices (Diploma): 120 posts

Commercial Practice Apprentices (Diploma): 70 posts

Among graduate apprentices, the highest number of vacancies has been announced for Electronics and Communication Engineering (83), followed by Mechanical Engineering (50) and Computer Science Engineering (40). Other disciplines include Chemical Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Management, Automobile Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering.

The diploma apprentice vacancies include Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Instrumentation Technology and Automobile Engineering. ISRO has also announced 70 positions for Diploma holders in Commercial Practice.

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STIPEND

Graduate apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300, while technician and commercial practice apprentices will receive Rs 10,900 per month, according to the notification.

The period of training will be 12 months, commencing from the execution of the contract

Apprenticeship

ELIGIBILITY AND SELECTION

Eligible candidates must possess the prescribed engineering degree or diploma from a recognised university, technical board or institution.

ISRO said shortlisting will be carried out on the basis of information furnished in the application and the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. "Candidates shortlisted for document verification are not eligible for Travelling Allowance," the notification said.

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Any discrepancy in educational qualifications, marks or other details at any stage will lead to cancellation of candidature.

URSC, located in Bengaluru, is ISRO's lead centre for satellite technology and is responsible for the conceptualisation, design, development, fabrication, testing, launch and in-orbit management of spacecraft.

