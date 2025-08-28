'National Herald an open-and-shut case': Kejriwal asks why has no one from Gandhi family gone to jail?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raked up the National Herald case involving Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Kejriwal said that the case looks like an open-and-shut case.

He added that while AAP leaders were jailed in "absolutely fake cases", why is it that no one from the Gandhi family has gone to jail?

Advertisement

Related Articles

His comments came over a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 13 locations, including the former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj's residence, in a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects sanctioned during Kejriwal's tenure.

A three-time MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash, Bhardwaj served as Delhi's Health, Urban Development and Water Minister. As per the central agency, the projects were affected by delays, cost overruns, and suspected embezzlement. None of the sanctioned projects were completed on time, the agency added.

"As per facts, National Herald looks like an open and shut case. We were jailed as per absolutely fake cases, but no one from the Gandhi family went to jail," he said at a press conference in Delhi.

Advertisement

He further claimed that Congress has compromised the most, while adding that 5 AAP leaders have reportedly been jailed in Goa.

"In Goa, people have been saying that the 5 biggest leaders of AAP have been jailed, but why didn't even one Congress leader go to jail? 2G case was finished, coal scam came to an end... People are discussing that there is an alliance between the BJP and the Congress."

Earlier this month, the court postponed the inspection of documents in the case. This decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to allegations of conspiracy and money laundering against the Gandhis and others.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has brought charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and associates, alleging fraudulent acquisition of properties valued at Rs 2,000 crore. These properties belonged to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.