Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Navratri 2026: Garba-dandiya events in Delhi-NCR, Check dates, venues, timings, tickets

Navratri 2026: Garba-dandiya events in Delhi-NCR, Check dates, venues, timings, tickets

Several organisers have scheduled special dance nights during the festival, with some events continuing beyond Dussehra

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Navratri 2026: Garba-dandiya events in Delhi-NCR, Check dates, venues, timings, ticketsFrom traditional Gujarati folk performances and live dhol to Bollywood music, DJ nights, food stalls

Delhi-NCR is gearing up for Navratri 2026, with Garba and Dandiya events planned across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

From traditional Gujarati folk performances and live dhol to Bollywood music, DJ nights, food stalls and celebrity appearances, the festive season offers several options for families, couples and groups of friends.

Advertisement

Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and concludes on October 19, while Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20. Several organisers have scheduled special dance nights during the festival, with some events continuing beyond Dussehra.

READ THIS: Gen Z’s Garba glow secret? Ahmedabad youth turns to IV drip therapy this Navratri

Delhi-NCR Garba and Dandiya events 2026

Here are some of the announced events, along with their venues, dates and timings.

Mirchi Rock & Dhol: Dandiya Dhamaal 2026

Venue: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida
Dates: October 16–18
Timings: 5 pm onwards

Bollywood Dandiya Night Season 2

Venue: PSOI Lawns, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Dates: October 17–18
Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm

Garba in the City

Advertisement

Venue: Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Date: October 13
Timings: 7 pm onwards

Dandiya Night Raas Utsav 2.0

Venue: Ullas Bhawan, near Dilli Haat Metro Station, New Delhi
Date: October 17
Timings: 7 pm to midnight

Raatri Raaga: The Raas Affair

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi
Dates: October 16–18
Timings: 4 pm onwards

Shubharambh 2026

Venue: DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
Dates: October 17–18
Timings: 4 pm onwards

ALSO READ: Garba meets AI! Humanoid robot in traditional attire wows Gujarat crowd

What are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices depend on the event, performer and entry category. Dandiya Raas Season 4 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, is listed with tickets starting at ₹799 for October 17–18. The event features DJ Prateek Monga, singer Shibani Kashyap and artist Komal Seth.

Advertisement

For other events, visitors should check official booking platforms for updated prices, availability, taxes and entry conditions.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more