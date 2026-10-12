Navratri 2026: Garba-dandiya events in Delhi-NCR, Check dates, venues, timings, tickets

Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and concludes on October 19, while Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20. Several organisers have scheduled special dance nights during the festival, with some events continuing beyond Dussehra.

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Delhi-NCR Garba and Dandiya events 2026

Here are some of the announced events, along with their venues, dates and timings.

Mirchi Rock & Dhol: Dandiya Dhamaal 2026

Venue: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida

Dates: October 16–18

Timings: 5 pm onwards

Bollywood Dandiya Night Season 2

Venue: PSOI Lawns, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Dates: October 17–18

Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm

Garba in the City

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Venue: Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Date: October 13

Timings: 7 pm onwards

Dandiya Night Raas Utsav 2.0

Venue: Ullas Bhawan, near Dilli Haat Metro Station, New Delhi

Date: October 17

Timings: 7 pm to midnight

Raatri Raaga: The Raas Affair

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Dates: October 16–18

Timings: 4 pm onwards

Shubharambh 2026

Venue: DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Dates: October 17–18

Timings: 4 pm onwards

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What are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices depend on the event, performer and entry category. Dandiya Raas Season 4 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, is listed with tickets starting at ₹799 for October 17–18. The event features DJ Prateek Monga, singer Shibani Kashyap and artist Komal Seth.

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For other events, visitors should check official booking platforms for updated prices, availability, taxes and entry conditions.