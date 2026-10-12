Navratri 2026: Garba-dandiya events in Delhi-NCR, Check dates, venues, timings, tickets

Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and concludes on October 19, while Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20. Several organisers have scheduled special dance nights during the festival, with some events continuing beyond Dussehra.
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Delhi-NCR Garba and Dandiya events 2026
Here are some of the announced events, along with their venues, dates and timings.
Mirchi Rock & Dhol: Dandiya Dhamaal 2026
Venue: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida
Dates: October 16–18
Timings: 5 pm onwards
Bollywood Dandiya Night Season 2
Venue: PSOI Lawns, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Dates: October 17–18
Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm
Garba in the City
Venue: Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Date: October 13
Timings: 7 pm onwards
Dandiya Night Raas Utsav 2.0
Venue: Ullas Bhawan, near Dilli Haat Metro Station, New Delhi
Date: October 17
Timings: 7 pm to midnight
Raatri Raaga: The Raas Affair
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi
Dates: October 16–18
Timings: 4 pm onwards
Shubharambh 2026
Venue: DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
Dates: October 17–18
Timings: 4 pm onwards
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What are the ticket prices?
Ticket prices depend on the event, performer and entry category. Dandiya Raas Season 4 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, is listed with tickets starting at ₹799 for October 17–18. The event features DJ Prateek Monga, singer Shibani Kashyap and artist Komal Seth.
For other events, visitors should check official booking platforms for updated prices, availability, taxes and entry conditions.