Garba meets AI! Humanoid robot in traditional attire wows Gujarat crowd

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Robot's colourful outfit draws attention

Adding to its appeal was the robot's colourful traditional attire. As seen in visuals shared by ANI, it appeared dressed in a vibrant, Gujarati-inspired ethnic outfit featuring bright colours and intricate patterns, reflecting the festive spirit of Navratri. The traditional look stood out against its robotic design, creating an interesting blend of cultural identity and modern engineering.

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: Amidst the vibrant Garba festivities, a humanoid robot emerged as the main attraction. The primary objective behind bringing this humanoid robot—developed by a flagship company—to Navsari was to connect the new generation with technology. https://t.co/ykTMESKQpm — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

The outfit also made the machine a natural fit for the Garba celebrations, where participants often wear brightly coloured chaniya cholis, kediyus and other traditional garments. Its appearance offered a distinctive twist to the festivities, combining the visual appeal of ethnic fashion with the novelty of humanoid technology.

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Technology meets tradition during Navratri

Garba is an integral part of Navratri in Gujarat, bringing communities together through traditional dance, music and elaborate celebrations. The festival is known for its energetic performances, colourful clothing and deep cultural significance.

The introduction of a humanoid robot added a contemporary dimension to the festivities. Beyond entertainment, the initiative sought to spark curiosity among young visitors and introduce them to developments in robotics and artificial intelligence.



Humanoid robots are designed to resemble humans in appearance or movement. Advances in artificial intelligence, sensors and mechanical engineering are expanding their potential applications in education, healthcare, customer service and public engagement.