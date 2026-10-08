Gen Z’s Garba glow secret? Ahmedabad youth turns to IV drip therapy this Navratri

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What is IV drip therapy?

IV, or intravenous, therapy delivers fluids and selected nutrients directly into a vein. Wellness and aesthetic clinics offer different formulations, with some containing ingredients such as multivitamins, vitamin C, B vitamins, zinc, magnesium and glutathione. These formulations are marketed for hydration, energy and skin-related benefits.

For young people preparing for multiple nights of Garba, the appeal is clear. Ahmedabad’s Navratri celebrations often involve hours of continuous dancing, late nights and elaborate preparations around outfits, makeup and appearance. The growing focus on looking fresh throughout the festival has pushed some youngsters towards treatments beyond conventional skincare and makeup.

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Cost of the treatment

The price of IV therapy varies depending on the formulation and clinic. Reports suggest that packages can cost around ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 per session, while some three-session packages are priced between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000.

The trend comes as Ahmedabad’s Garba culture itself becomes increasingly premium and experience-driven. This year, organisers have introduced luxury offerings including VVIP seating, valet parking, personal photographers, butler services and other premium facilities, with some packages running into tens of thousands of rupees.

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Doctors advise caution

While IV therapy is being promoted as a wellness and beauty treatment, medical supervision remains important. Experts have cautioned that such treatments are not universally suitable and should not be taken simply because they are trending on social media.

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The composition of an IV drip should depend on an individual’s medical requirements, and unnecessary intravenous treatment can carry risks. People considering such therapy should therefore consult a qualified medical professional rather than treating it as a routine beauty or energy booster.