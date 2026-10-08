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Gen Z’s Garba glow secret? Ahmedabad youth turns to IV drip therapy this Navratri

Gen Z’s Garba glow secret? Ahmedabad youth turns to IV drip therapy this Navratri

Ahmedabad’s Navratri celebrations often involve hours of continuous dancing, late nights and elaborate preparations around outfits, makeup and appearance

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Gen Z’s Garba glow secret? Ahmedabad youth turns to IV drip therapy this Navratri IV drip therapy has gained attention among Ahmedabad’s youth as a way to stay hydrated

Ahmedabad’s Navratri celebrations are witnessing a new wellness trend among Gen Z, with some young revellers opting for IV drip therapy to maintain their energy levels and achieve a glowing look during the nine-day festival. The trend combines beauty, wellness and stamina-focused treatments as youngsters prepare for long nights of Garba.

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According to reports, IV drip therapy has gained attention among Ahmedabad’s youth as a way to stay hydrated, combat fatigue, and maintain a fresh appearance during the demanding Navratri schedule. The treatment involves administering fluids, vitamins or other nutrients directly into the bloodstream through an intravenous drip.

READ THIS: Navratri 2026: Free entry at United Way Garba, Atul Purohit to perform as Vadodara eyes Guinness World Record

What is IV drip therapy?

IV, or intravenous, therapy delivers fluids and selected nutrients directly into a vein. Wellness and aesthetic clinics offer different formulations, with some containing ingredients such as multivitamins, vitamin C, B vitamins, zinc, magnesium and glutathione. These formulations are marketed for hydration, energy and skin-related benefits.

For young people preparing for multiple nights of Garba, the appeal is clear. Ahmedabad’s Navratri celebrations often involve hours of continuous dancing, late nights and elaborate preparations around outfits, makeup and appearance. The growing focus on looking fresh throughout the festival has pushed some youngsters towards treatments beyond conventional skincare and makeup.

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Cost of the treatment

The price of IV therapy varies depending on the formulation and clinic. Reports suggest that packages can cost around ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 per session, while some three-session packages are priced between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000.

The trend comes as Ahmedabad’s Garba culture itself becomes increasingly premium and experience-driven. This year, organisers have introduced luxury offerings including VVIP seating, valet parking, personal photographers, butler services and other premium facilities, with some packages running into tens of thousands of rupees.

ALSO READ: 'Rent a Garba partner' ads flood social media ahead of Navratri; Ahmedabad cops issue warning over viral posts

Doctors advise caution

While IV therapy is being promoted as a wellness and beauty treatment, medical supervision remains important. Experts have cautioned that such treatments are not universally suitable and should not be taken simply because they are trending on social media.

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The composition of an IV drip should depend on an individual’s medical requirements, and unnecessary intravenous treatment can carry risks. People considering such therapy should therefore consult a qualified medical professional rather than treating it as a routine beauty or energy booster.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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