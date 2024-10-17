Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for second time; Anil Vij, Bansi Lal's granddaughter, Rao Narbir Singh among ministers

Haryana Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of the northern state for the second time. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini and his cabinet of ministers.

NAYAB SINGH SAINI'S CABINET

Nayab Singh Saini's cabinet is focused on representation of every caste. BJP veteran Anil Vij, 7-time MLA from Ambala Cantt, was also sworn in as a state cabinet minister. He won from his constituency in the recent assembly polls by a margin of around 7,200 votes.

Anil Vij is a prominent face from the Punjabi community. Krishan Panwar, a 6-time MLA and BJP's SC face, also took the oath today. He won from the Israna assembly seat by a margin of more than 13,800 votes.

Tosham MLA and former CM Bansi Lal's granddaughter Shruti Choudhry, a Jat face, was also inducted into the Nayab Singh Saini cabinet as the minister of state. She won from Tosham against her cousin Anirudh Chaudhary by a margin of over 14,000 votes.

Ateli MLA and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Rao, an Ahirwal-Yadav face, also took the oath of office. She won from Ateli by a margin of more than 3,000 face against Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Attar Lal.

Rao Narbir Singh, an Ahirwal-Yadav face from Gurugram, was sworn in as the minister of state in Haryana government. He won from the state's largest assembly constituency Badshahpur with a huge margin of more than 60,000 votes.

Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, a Rajput face, was also sworn in as the minister of state. Former minister and former Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel was also sworn in as the minister of state.

3-time Panipat MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Gohana MLA Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma, former Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa, BJP Haryana general secretary Krishan Kumar Bedi, Gaurav Gautam and Rajesh Nagar Gurjar were also inducted into the cabinet.

WHO'S WHO OF THE BJP, NDA PRESENT

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh. Saini's mentor and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the mega event on Panchkula's Dussehra Ground.

Chief Ministers including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Bhupender Patel (Gujarat), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) were also present at the event.

Others present included Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as well as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. BJP national president J P Nadda was also present at the event.

HARYANA ELECTION RESULTS 2024

In the recently conducted assembly elections, the BJP secured absolute majority in Haryana with 48 seats in its kitty. With this, the saffron party is forming the government in the state for the third time.

Saini won from the Ladwa assembly seat in the Kurukshetra district with a margin of more than 16,000 votes. Nayab Singh Saini replaced M L Khattar as the Chief Minister of the state in March this year due to the strong anti-incumbency against the latter.