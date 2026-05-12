TCS Nashik a ‘disturbing, toxic workplace’; zero compliance with POSH Act, says NCW

The National Commission for Women has found “pervasive sexual harassment”, “systemic bullying” and “zero compliance” with the POSH Act at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik unit in a fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government. The Commission said it took suo motu cognisance of complaints from the office after serious allegations were made by several women employees.

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Under NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar’s directions, a committee visited Nashik on April 18 and 19, interacted with victims, members of the internal committee, police officers and other witnesses, and prepared a report of more than 50 pages with over 25 recommendations. The report was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 8.

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According to the report, the committee found a “deeply disturbing and toxic workplace environment” marked by “pervasive sexual harassment” and “abuse of authority”. “The accused persons had assumed effective control of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nashik. They used to target young and vulnerable girls, and harassed them sexually, emotionally and mentally,” it said, adding that complainants faced sexual harassment and attempts of molestation.

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The report also alleged religious insults and “anti-Hindu commentary”, and said women employees were subjected to bullying, stalking and demeaning conduct. The NCW named Danish, Tausif and Raza Memon, and alleged that they were protected by Ashwini Chainani. It also said several women did not complain because of fear, social stigma and the absence of a formal complaint mechanism.

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The committee said CCTV cameras at the office were found to be non-functional and flagged “zero compliance” with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, saying the Pune and Nashik offices shared a common internal committee in violation of the law. It said no awareness or orientation programmes were conducted.

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Sources within the IT company told PTI that the company would approach the NCW with its side, maintained the CCTV cameras were functional, and said there was full compliance with the POSH Act. On April 17, TCS had said it had never received any complaints in either the ethics or POSH channels.

Towards the end of the controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi flagged the lack of a formal complaint mechanism in the Nashik BPO, adding that the employees who raised their voices were either transferred or terminated.

“What a shame, TCS! The NCW fact-finding committee has found serious procedural lapses in ensuring women's employee safety. As per the Press statement:- There was zero formal complaint mechanism in the Nashik BPO- The office was controlled by the senior employees who are now under arrest, and the employees who raised their voices against them faced transfer and termination. - CCTVs were installed in the office, but were non-functional.- Zero compliance with the POSH Act,” Chaturvedi wrote on X.

What a shame @TCS !



The NCW Fact finding committee has found serious procedural lapses in ensuring women employee safety.

As per the Press statement:

- There was zero formal complaint mechanism in the Nashik BPO

- The office was controlled by the senior employees who are now… pic.twitter.com/E07cWslrPz Advertisement May 12, 2026

Earlier, accused Nida Khan was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by the Nashik Road Court and taken to Nashik Road Central Jail. A bail application has been filed, and the case is being investigated by the Nashik Police. So far, five accused have been arrested, and nine cases have been registered.