BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police announces major diversions on September 2;check here

According to the advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented from 10 am to 3 pm on September 2 for the motorcade rehearsal. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, keep extra travel time and preferably use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro.

READ THIS: BRICS Summit In Delhi: Luxury Hotels Sold Out, Room Prices Soar Up To ₹20 Lakh A Night

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage, while commuters have been asked to follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed along the affected routes.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



📍In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 2 ,2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi.



•Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use… pic.twitter.com/Rk4ta2kD1r — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2026

22 diversion points, over 35 roads affected

Advertisement

The public advisory identifies 22 diversion points and states that traffic regulation will cover more than 35 roads during the BRICS-related arrangements.

Major roads and corridors listed in the advisory include Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Several important intersections and stretches around Patel Chowk, Janpath, AIIMS, Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad and Ring Road will also see restrictions or diversions.

Alternate routes for railway stations, airport

The traffic police has issued alternate-route plans for commuters travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India, China explore new investment framework; outlay package may be unveiled during BRICS summit: Report

Separate arrangements have also been outlined for IGI Airport, with passengers advised to leave well in advance and account for possible delays. The advisory recommends using the Metro wherever practical.

Metro to remain operational

Metro services will remain operational at all stations, although road-based feeder and bus services may face diversions during VIP movements. Taxi and auto-rickshaw services will continue, but parking will be permitted only in designated areas.