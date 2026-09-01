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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police announces major diversions on September 2;check here

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police announces major diversions on September 2;check here

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage, while commuters have been asked to follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed along the affected routes

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 10:27 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police announces major diversions on September 2;check hereDelhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory on X ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026, warning commuters of diversions and regulated movement across key parts of the national capital during a motorcade rehearsal on September 2. The BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026 will be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

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Traffic restrictions from 10 AM to 3 PM

According to the advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented from 10 am to 3 pm on September 2 for the motorcade rehearsal. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, keep extra travel time and preferably use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro.

READ THIS: BRICS Summit In Delhi: Luxury Hotels Sold Out, Room Prices Soar Up To ₹20 Lakh A Night

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage, while commuters have been asked to follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed along the affected routes.

22 diversion points, over 35 roads affected

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The public advisory identifies 22 diversion points and states that traffic regulation will cover more than 35 roads during the BRICS-related arrangements.

Major roads and corridors listed in the advisory include Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Several important intersections and stretches around Patel Chowk, Janpath, AIIMS, Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad and Ring Road will also see restrictions or diversions.

Alternate routes for railway stations, airport

The traffic police has issued alternate-route plans for commuters travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

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ALSO READ: India, China explore new investment framework; outlay package may be unveiled during BRICS summit: Report

Separate arrangements have also been outlined for IGI Airport, with passengers advised to leave well in advance and account for possible delays. The advisory recommends using the Metro wherever practical.

Metro to remain operational

Metro services will remain operational at all stations, although road-based feeder and bus services may face diversions during VIP movements. Taxi and auto-rickshaw services will continue, but parking will be permitted only in designated areas.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 10:27 PM IST
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