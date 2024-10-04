'Need to file a missing persons' report': Telangana minister Konda Surekha drops bombshell, accuses KTR of keeping KCR 'hidden from public

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha seems unstoppable. The minister has once again ignited a political storm, this time with allegations involving senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR). Issuing a very provocative allegation, Surekha hinted that KTR might be responsible for his father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), allegedly staying away from the public eye. Speaking in Gajwel, which happens to be KCR's constituency, on Thursday, Surekha suggested that a "missing person" report should be filed for KCR, stirring political tensions in the state.

Related Articles

This latest claim comes just days after the Rao family released photographs showing KCR attending his wife Shobha's birthday celebrations, seemingly contradicting Surekha's insinuations.

Personal Allegations Fuel Political Fire

Konda Surekha's remarks on KCR's absence from the public sphere follow a far more personal controversy. A day earlier, she had linked KTR to the highly publicised divorce of Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Surekha accused KTR of tapping actresses' phones and blackmailing them, even suggesting that he played a role in turning them into drug addicts. "It is because of KTR that Samantha's divorce happened," she alleged, sparking outrage across political and entertainment circles.

Her accusations were swiftly condemned by leading figures in the Telugu film industry. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi denounced the comments, saying, "It is a shame that celebrities are being targeted for cheap political gains. We stand united against such baseless attacks." Actor NT Rama Rao Jr., of RRR fame, also criticized Surekha for dragging personal lives into political discourse, calling it a "new low."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu herself responded, urging the minister to respect her privacy. "My divorce is a personal matter, and it was mutual and amicable," she clarified. Surekha later apologized to both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, acknowledging her mistake as an "unintentional slip of the tongue." However, she doubled down on her accusations against KTR, demanding that he issue an apology.

Legal Actions Pile Up

The fallout from Surekha’s remarks has escalated into legal battles. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni, filed a defamation lawsuit against Surekha, accusing her of making damaging and false statements that harmed his family’s reputation. KT Rama Rao also took legal action, issuing a defamation notice to Surekha and demanding a public apology.

In response, Surekha maintained her stance, refusing to retract her accusations against KTR. “While I regret my comments about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, I stand by what I said about KTR and demand his apology,” she stated defiantly.

Troll Wars and Political Fallout

Amid the political maelstrom, Surekha found herself a victim of online trolling. BJP leader Raghunandan Rao, who had recently praised Surekha at a public event, also became a target of online harassment. Social media handles, allegedly linked to the BRS, made indecent comments about the two, leading Rao to file a complaint under the Information Technology Act. He also accused KTR and BRS MLA Harish Rao of orchestrating the trolling campaign.

Surekha expressed her frustration over the harassment, accusing KTR and Harish Rao of disrespecting women. "If women in your family were trolled in this way, how would you feel? You have been in power for 10 years, but you can't show basic respect for women. I demand an immediate apology," she said.

As tensions mount and legal actions stack up, the political landscape in Telangana appears increasingly volatile, with Konda Surekha's allegations sending shockwaves through both the political and entertainment worlds. The Rao family, meanwhile, remains tight-lipped, even as Surekha's comments continue to dominate headlines and social media conversations across the state.