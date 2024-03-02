'Need to focus on cricket commitments': Gautam Gambhir quits politics, asks BJP to 'relieve him from party'

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has decided to quit active politics. The former cricketer, who represents the East Delhi constituency, expressed his desire to focus on his cricket commitments, citing the need to redirect his attention to the sport he passionately played before politics.

In a post on X, Gambhir said he has urged party president JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," Gambhir wrote.

Gambhir joined the BJP in March 2019 and since then has become a prominent face of the party in Delhi. He contested and won the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a substantial margin of 6,95,109 votes. A member of two World Cup-winning India squads, Gambhir will be next seen as a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins later this month.