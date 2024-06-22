NEET Paper Leak Case: NTA chief Subodh Kumar Singh sacked by government

Exam body National Testing Agency (NTA's) director general Subodh Kumar Singh has been sacked by the government amid NEET-NET row. He has been placed on compulsory wait at the Department of Personnel and Training. Pradeep Singh Karola, a retired officer from the 1985 batch, has been appointed in his position temporarily until a permanent chief is appointed or until further notice.

Kharola, currently serving as Chairman and Managing Editor of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, has been assigned additional responsibilities as the Director General of the NTA. This appointment is temporary until a permanent replacement is named or further instructions are issued.

Over the past two months, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has faced controversy over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in two major exams: the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

At the heart of these issues is 50-year-old Singh, who, as per his former colleagues, has consistently chosen to maintain a low profile and stay away from media attention.

Subodh Kumar, originally from Uttar Pradesh, holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. He also earned an MBA from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi.

Prior to assuming his current position last June, Kumar served as the additional secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

He also spent nine years at the Chhattisgarh Secretariat from 2009 to 2018, during the tenure of the state’s three-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Raman Singh. Initially, he served as joint secretary and deputy secretary in the personnel and general administration department. Later, he held positions as special secretary and director for personnel management, and secretary to the Chief Minister.

During his time at the Chief Minister’s Office, Subodh Kumar served as managing director of the state’s electricity distribution department. He later held the position of secretary in the mineral resources and industries and commerce department. In 2020, he moved to a central deputation.