'Never done this in my life': Arvind Sawant apologises over ‘imported maal’ remark against Sena’s Shaina N C

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on November 2 apologised for his ‘imported maal’ remark against Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi candidate Shaina N C.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Sawant said that he would never insult a women adding that his statements were “intrepreted differently”.

“Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women. An atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. One of my statements was interpreted differently. I apologize if my statement hurt anyone’s feelings,” he said.

Related Articles

“I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different meaning, I am sad about this but still, if my statement has hurt anyone’s feelings then I express regret. The respect of women in the country cannot be seen according to the party,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended his party colleague Arvind Sawant’s ‘imported maal’ comment on BJP candidate from Mumbadevi Shaina NC.

“There has been no insult. Arvind Sawant is our senior MP. He merely pointed out that the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi, Shaina NC, is from outside and referred to her as ‘imported maal’. How is that an insult to women?... There’s no need to create a big issue,” Raut said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on November 1 against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for referring to Shaina N C, an assembly elections candidate of the rival Shiv Sena, as ‘imported maal’.

Sawant, MP of Mumbai South, claimed that his remark was being misinterpreted, while Shaina, who is contesting from Mumbadevi assembly seat in the city, said it showed the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Vijaya Rahatkar also sought police and the Election Commission of India’s action in the matter.

Shaina, who was earlier with the BJP, joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently. She is pitted against Amin Patel of Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

CM Shinde said Sawant’s remark insulted all “ladkya bahini” (beloved sisters) in the state. “(Late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray would have slapped anyone making such a remark,” he added.

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly-appointed chairperson of the National Commission for Women, said on X (formally twitter) that it is unacceptable for a responsible public representative to make such statements about women, especially during the sacred period of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.

She called on Mumbai Police and the Election Commission to take appropriate action.