'Never said I will or someone should retire at 75': RSS chief sets the record straight 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday clarified his earlier comments about retirement at the age of 75, which had sparked speculation, particularly around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming milestone birthday in September.

Bhagwat, who will also turn 75 this year, said, "I never said I will retire or someone should retire at 75. In Sangh, we are given a job, whether we want it or not. If I am 80 years old, and Sangh says go and run a 'shakha', I will have to do it. We do whatever the Sangh tells us to do. This is not for anyone's retirement. We are ready to retire or work - as long as the Sangh wants us to."

The controversy erupted earlier this year when Bhagwat was reported to have suggested that leaders should step aside at the age of 75. The remark, made in July, was quickly connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to turn 75 in September.

Congress speculated that the statement was a subtle push for Modi to retire. However, Bhagwat's latest comments dispelled any assumptions that his words were directed at the Prime Minister.

Bhagwat had originally made the comment during a book release event in Nagpur, where he unveiled Moropant Pinglay: The Architect of Hindu Resurgence. In his speech, Bhagwat referred to the late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingley's views that when a person reaches 75, symbolised by the draping of a shawl, it signals that the time has come to step aside and allow others to take over leadership roles.

Earlier this year, when PM Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur for the first time in several years, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the visit was meant for the Prime Minister to announce his retirement.

"As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10 to 11 years. RSS wants change in leadership. PM Modi is now leaving," Raut had claimed. The BJP had dismissed these claims, stating that it was merely a routine visit.