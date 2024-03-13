Nita Ambani earned Rs 800 per month as a teacher after marriage to Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani dons several hats-- businesswoman, the owner of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, philanthropist and dancer. Nita Ambani started her professional career as a teacher at a nursery school. She started working as a teacher within a year of her marriage to Reliance Industries (RIL) chairperson Mukesh Ambani. The two got married in 1985 after three weeks of courtship.

On an episode of the iconic chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Nita Ambani revealed that she earned Rs 800 per month while continuing to work as a teacher at the Sunflower Nursery even after marrying Mukesh Ambani.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson can be seen saying in this interview that at the time, people used to make fun of her but the job gave her satisfaction.

"People used to laugh at me that time, but I think it gave me a lot of satisfaction," she said. Mukesh Ambani chimed in and said that the job paid for "all their dinners", while adding, "And all that salary was mine" when Nita Ambani said "I was paid Rs 800 a month."

During the course of the interview, Mukesh Ambani also revealed how he proposed his wife. The Reliance Industries chairman proposed Nita Ambani in the midst of a traffic jam on Mumbai's Peddar Road. With car horns blaring and serpentine queues all around, Mukesh Ambani asked Nita: "Will you marry me?"

Ambani demanded an immediate answer from Nita, leaving her startled. Despite the unexpectedness of the situation, Mukesh Ambani insisted on an immediate response and refused to move the car until he got an answer. While Nita was initially hesitant, Mukesh asked her again, "Say yes or no now."

Stuck in the middle of a long Mumbai traffic jam, Nita said yes to Mukesh's proposal. After this, Nita asked Mukesh as to what he would have done if she said no. Ambani said that he would have dropped her home and remained a good friend of hers.