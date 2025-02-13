Nita Ambani to address Annual India Conference, to focus on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will deliver a keynote address at the Annual India Conference at Harvard University on February 15 and 16. The event will feature over 1,000 delegates discussing India's global influence in business, policy, and culture. Nita Ambani's speech will address India's traditions and economic impact.

The conference is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates including global leaders and scholars, to discuss India's expanding role on the world stage in business, policy, and culture. Nita Ambani plans to emphasise how India's rich traditions, artistic achievements, and economic progress influence global discussions, aligning with the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

Joining Nita Ambani for a fireside chat is Nitin Nohria, a renowned academic and former Dean of Harvard Business School. The discussions will prominently focus on India's art and culture and their role in the modern world. This year's conference theme, "From India to the World," celebrates India's journey as a global contributor and recognises the impact of Indian innovations, ideas, and voices in fostering peace and prosperity globally.

The India Conference at Harvard, a significant event for over 22 years, serves as a platform for prominent leaders to explore India's influence on global affairs, touching on technology, climate action, economic growth, democracy, diplomacy, and cultural exchanges.

Nita Ambani is recognised as a strong advocate for India's cultural diplomacy and was acknowledged by Forbes in 2016 as one of "the most influential women business leaders in Asia." In the same year, she made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be a member of the International Olympic Committee, further highlighting her significant contributions to international relations and sports.

The Annual India Conference at Harvard has established itself as a premier forum, bringing together experts from business, economics, education, and culture to engage in critical discussions on India's global impact. By fostering dialogue and cultural exchange, the conference aims to enhance understanding and cooperation between India and the global community.