Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani promises new era with fresh talent and strong core

Nita Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians, was over the moon with regard to the Indian Premier League’s franchise’s latest acquisitions during the IPL auction held in Jeddah on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the franchise's commitment to nurturing young talent and expressed gratitude towards the team for their unwavering support.

“Mega auction means new team, new start but the same Mumbai Indians enthusiasm,” Mrs. Ambani remarked, adding, "I am happy to welcome some new faces and to have some old ones back with us." Among the fresh recruits she welcomed were Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Mitchell Santner, along with young talents like Naman Dhir, Ashwani Kumar, and Raj Angad Bawa.

She also reiterated the team’s strategy of building around a solid retained core, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. "The opportunity at the auction was to see how we can build a team around them," she said.

Nurturing Young Talent

Highlighting Mumbai Indians' legacy of developing players who go on to represent India, Mrs. Ambani stated, "At MI, we take a lot of pride and satisfaction in scouting and nurturing young talent." She cited examples of players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma, emphasizing the team’s role in their rise to the national squad.

Looking forward, she said, "Now we have a pool of upcoming youngsters and an opportunity to develop the next set of talent—Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa, and Shrijith Krishnan." Expressing excitement about the future, she added, "We want to continue this tradition of developing young players for Indian cricket."

MI Paltan: The Heart of Mumbai Indians

Addressing the fanbase, affectionately known as the MI Paltan, Mrs. Ambani lauded their dedication as the team's greatest strength. In Marathi, she said, "Paltan, this is our team, Mumbai’s team. Your support is the biggest strength of Mumbai Indians."

Encouraging fans to rally behind the team, she concluded with a heartfelt message: "Let’s see our #OneFamily play and win together."

With a mix of seasoned players and promising newcomers, the Mumbai Indians are gearing up for an exciting IPL season, once again aiming to dominate the cricketing stage with their trademark blend of skill, strategy, and passion.