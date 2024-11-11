No bail for Prajwal Revanna! Supreme Court denies bail to former JD(S) MP in sexual assault case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court denied bail on Monday to former Janata Dal (Secular) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault. The case, filed under Prajwal Revanna v State of Karnataka, was resolutely dismissed by a bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma after a brief hearing.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Revanna, argued that while the allegations were serious, the complaint lacked a specific accusation of rape. Rohatgi suggested that the circumstances would improve for Revanna with his upcoming campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the case had impacted his electoral chances.

Despite the defence's arguments, the Supreme Court upheld the decision made by the Karnataka High Court in October, which had also denied Revanna bail. When Rohatgi inquired whether his client could reapply for bail after six months, the Court responded cryptically, saying, "We won't say anything."

This case stems from a series of allegations against Revanna, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitting a comprehensive 2,144-page chargesheet in August, marking the first in a series of four cases of sexual assault and harassment he is facing. The SIT is particularly investigating claims that Revanna raped a woman who was employed as a domestic worker in his household.

The Supreme Court recently upheld anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal's mother, in a related case concerning the alleged kidnapping of the complainant-survivor.