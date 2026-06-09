BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; IndiGo, SBI lead index gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped a two-day losing run on Tuesday, supported by gains in banking stocks and value buying across sectors amid uncertainty around the West Asia conflict, while easing crude oil prices provided additional support.

At close, the Sensex jumped 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty also advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) led gainers, rising 3.86% to Rs 4529.75. State Bank of India (SBI) followed with a 2.13% rise, while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints gained 2.03%, 1.92%, 1.84% and 1.81%, respectively.

While stocks such as Titan, NTPC and Power Grid were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.08%.

“Focus is now on the upcoming US inflation data, which will be key in shaping expectations on Fed policy and global liquidity, especially given resilient US economic data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“In the near term, markets are likely to remain volatile and range-bound, with investors staying cautious until clearer global cues emerge, even as Q4FY26 earnings were slightly better while the outlook for Q1FY27 remains weak,”Nair added.

Advertisement

The Business Today Show at India Today | Every trading day at 3 pm | Complete stock market closing action

Catch all the latest updates coming in from the stock markets on The Business Today Show. This is where you will get all the market closing action on the Dalal Street, and what's hot in the corporate and financial world. Every trading day at 3 pm - The Business Today Show at India Today.

Watch here: