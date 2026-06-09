Adani Power: After a blockbuster rally, Adani stock hits a pause; check price targets

Adani Power stock price today: Shares of Adani Power, the country's largest power sector firm by market capitalisation, have entered into consolidation mode after doubling investor wealth in a year. Despite the current bout of profit-booking, the Adani Power stock has gained 115% from its 52-week low of Rs 105.66 reached on June 20, 2025.

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Adani Power shares zoomed 101% in a year and 311% in three years. In five years, the Adani stock has risen 644%.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 254.15 on May 29, 2026. Since then, the stock has turned negative in a week (4%) and two weeks (7.22%).

When compared to major peers, Adani Power has the lowest debt to equity ratio in the industry. It has a debt to equity ratio of 0.82 followed by NTPC (1.32), PowerGrid (1.47), Tata Power (1.80), Adani Energy Solutions (1.92) and JSW Energy (2.47).

However, it also has the lowest EPS among the peers. Adani Power has an EPS of 6.66. On the other hand, NTPC has a EPS of 28, PowerGrid (17.13), Adani Energy Solutions (19), Tata Power (11.73) and JSW Energy (12.21).

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In terms of Price to book ratio, the Adani group firm has a high ratio of 7.15 along with Adani Energy Solutions (7.87). A PB ratio less than 1 generally signals that a stock is undervalued and overvalued if the ratio is above 1. NTPC has a PB ratio of 2 and PowerGrid has a ratio of 2.59. Adani Energy Solutions PB ratio of 8.97 is among the highest in the industry.

Amid the pullback, which analysts describe as healthy, the stock could spring up another surprise by rallying toward the Rs 270 mark.

Here's a look at what technical analysts said on the short term prospects of the stock.

Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst Technical Research, at Choice Broking said, Adani Power is currently consolidating near Rs 232 mark after witnessing a strong vertical rally over the past few weeks. The stock recently tested the 254 zone which was all-time high levels, where some profit booking emerged, leading to a healthy pullback rather than a trend reversal. The current consolidation phase may help build a fresh base for the next move. As long as Adani Power sustains above the Rs 222–220 support zone, the overall outlook remains positive. A decisive breakout above Rs 245 could reignite momentum and potentially drive the stock towards the Rs 270 zone in the coming weeks."

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "RSI remains in bullish territory, suggesting momentum is still favorable. Technically, the overall setup remains positive, and the stock has the potential to advance towards Rs 248 and Rs 260 in the coming weeks, provided the prevailing uptrend remains intact."

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 215, while resistance stands at Rs 240. A decisive breakout above Rs 240 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 250. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 215 -–Rs 250 range."

In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 52.1 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

The Adani Group stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the current session, Adani Power shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 224.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.33 lakh crore. A total of 11.47 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.07 crore on BSE.