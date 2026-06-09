TCS could soon have as many AI agents as employees, says N. Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran has made one of his boldest predictions yet on the future of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saying the company could soon have as many artificial intelligence agents as human employees.

Speaking at TCS' 31st Annual General Meeting on June 9, Chandrasekaran said the IT services giant is already witnessing a fundamental shift in how enterprise technology is built, managed and deployed, with AI emerging not as a threat to the industry's business model but as its biggest growth opportunity.

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"I predict that over the next 3 years, TCS will have as many AI agent as human employees," Chandrasekaran said. "What we build in this next chapter - for our clients, for India, and for you - will be the most consequential work this company has ever done."

The remarks come at a time when investors and industry observers are debating the long-term impact of generative AI and autonomous agents on the global IT services industry, particularly in India, where technology firms have traditionally relied on large workforces to deliver services.

Addressing those concerns directly, Chandrasekaran argued that AI should be viewed as an expansion of the technology opportunity rather than a replacement for it.

"Far from being a mortal threat, AI is the most significant opportunity yet for enterprise IT," he said, noting that concerns intensified in late 2024 as agentic AI systems began demonstrating the ability to write code, test software and run technology operations.

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According to Chandrasekaran, the market has misunderstood the relationship between AI and IT services. While AI reduces the human effort required to build and maintain software, it also expands the scope of what technology can accomplish within enterprises.

"AI does more than reduce effort. It is not merely a technology. It is infrastructure - an infrastructure of intelligence," he said.

He compared the AI transition to earlier technological revolutions such as steam engines and cloud computing, arguing that lower intelligence costs would unlock entirely new categories of business transformation. As a result, more processes, decisions and customer interactions across industries will become candidates for AI-led reinvention.

Chandrasekaran outlined five major opportunities that he believes will define the next phase of growth for TCS and the wider IT services industry: modernising enterprise technology infrastructure, redesigning business processes using AI, managing and governing AI systems, building sovereign AI capabilities and deploying AI in the physical world through robotics and connected infrastructure.

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Among these, he highlighted AI governance as a potentially significant recurring revenue stream for technology services firms.

"AI agents don't stay where they are. They learn, act, drift off course and can even deteriorate," he said. "If maintaining applications was the defining annuity of the last era, governing intelligence will be the defining annuity of the next."

The chairman also stressed that enterprise AI adoption will depend less on access to AI models and more on an organisation's ability to integrate them into existing systems while maintaining trust, compliance and regulatory oversight.

"In enterprise AI, the scarcest resource will not be the model. It will be context and trust," he said.

He noted that the global enterprise IT industry, currently valued at around $1.6 trillion, is expected to reach $3 trillion over the next decade as AI raises technology ambitions across sectors.

Chandrasekaran said the company had annualised AI revenues of $2.4 billion in the final quarter of FY26, growing at a compound quarterly growth rate of 22.4%.