No CAA, ban on NEET: Key commandments of DMK's Lok Sabha election 2024 manifesto

Lok Sabha elections update: The MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday unveiled its election manifesto, who criticised the BJP for failing to fulfill election promises. While unveiling the manifesto, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin said that schemes implemented under the Dravidian model in the state will be taken across India.

"It is the DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. Schemes that were implemented under the Dravidian model for the betterment of Tamil Nadu will be taken across India," Stalin said.

The manifesto included plans to abolish the office of the Governor, amend Article 361, and reject the implementation of central policies such as National Education Policy (NEP), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Tamil Nadu.

Among other promises by the DMK in its manifesto included a Supreme Court branch in Chennai, statehood for Puducherry, altering the Indian constitution to provide federal rights to the states, suspension of student loans, morning meal schemes for government schools, 33 per cent reservation for women, removal of toll gates, Rs 1,000 for women every month across India, and creation of new IITs, IIMs, IIScs, and IIARIs.

Top points of DMK's Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Altering the Indian constitution to provide federal rights to the states

Article 361 that provides power to the Governor shall be repealed

Supreme Court branch in Chennai

Statehood for Puducherry

Removal of the CAA

Withdrawal of the UCC

NEP will be withdrawn

NEET will be banned

33 per cent reservation for women

Rs 1,000 for women per month across India

Removal of toll gates

Suspension of student loans

New IITs, IIMs, IIScs and IIARI will be created

The DMK, in alliance with the Congress and other parties, is aiming to replicate its 2019 success when it won 38 out of 39 seats. For this, the DMK announced 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha election today, including 12 new faces. The list includes notable names such as Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi, Kalanidhi Veerasami from North Chennai, and Dayanidhi Maaran from Central Chennai.

Moreover, the AIADMK also released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming elections. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase of polling on April 19. The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with votes counted on June 4.