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No PUC, no fuel from October 1

Under CAQM Direction No. 101, issued on May 15, 2026, petrol and CNG stations are to prevent vehicles without a valid PUCC from being refuelled from October 1. Preparations for installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at fuel stations were also reviewed.

The technology is expected to help identify vehicles and support enforcement of the mandatory pollution certificate requirement.

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Crackdown on old and polluting vehicles

The meeting also reviewed enforcement against older and end-of-life (EoL) vehicles. Authorities were asked to accelerate action against such vehicles, including seizure and scrapping where applicable.

The implementation of Direction No. 88, which restricts the entry of BS-IV and older transport and commercial goods vehicles into Delhi, was also examined.

Progress on phasing out diesel auto-rickshaws from NCR districts by December 31, 2026, was reviewed as part of efforts to reduce vehicular emissions.

Stubble burning under focus

With the winter pollution season approaching, CAQM also reviewed preparations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to prevent paddy stubble burning.

Officials discussed action plans prepared under Direction No. 99, issued on May 15. Measures include crop diversification, Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), utilisation of crop residue and stronger awareness campaigns among farmers.

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Traffic, dust and industrial pollution

Authorities were asked to strengthen monitoring of major traffic congestion hotspots using Integrated Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) and ANPR-based automated challan systems.

The commission also reviewed pollution-control measures for stone-crushing units and industries across NCR. Compliance with stricter industrial emission standards was discussed.

Ahead of winter, agencies were directed to deploy additional mechanical road-sweeping machines at identified dust hotspots. Inspections of construction and demolition sites, industries and diesel generator sets were also reviewed, with emphasis on timely action against violations.