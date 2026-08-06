Air India's new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam was about to join Pakistan's PIA: Here's what changed

The former Ethiopian Airlines CEO, who has now been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Air India, was earlier selected as the preferred candidate to lead Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after its privatisation process. However, the appointment was held back as the airline awaited security approvals, and Air India eventually moved to bring him on board.

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The development marks a surprising shift in the career path of one of global aviation’s most recognised turnaround specialists, who will now lead the Tata Group-owned airline’s next phase of expansion.

PIA had planned a turnaround under Tewolde

After PIA’s management moved under a consortium led by Arif Habib Group, the airline began searching for an experienced aviation executive who could oversee its revival.

Tewolde emerged as the frontrunner for the role, with reports suggesting that he had been chosen to lead the airline’s transformation strategy. His mandate would have included modernising the fleet, improving operational efficiency and expanding the carrier’s international network.

However, the announcement was delayed as PIA awaited mandatory clearances before formally confirming his appointment.

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A senior PIA official had told Arab News that the airline "would not announce his name until all the security clearances are completed".

A major shareholder also backed Tewolde’s credentials, describing him as "a very capable person" who "has done a lot of turnarounds".

Air India brings in aviation veteran

While PIA was preparing for a leadership transition, Air India finalised Tewolde’s appointment after a global search for an executive with experience in airline transformation and large-scale operations.

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Tewolde’s "track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India."

He added that his experience in improving airline operations, strengthening safety standards and building aviation hubs would be valuable as Air India expands under Tata Group ownership.

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Tewolde’s Ethiopian Airlines legacy

Tewolde led Ethiopian Airlines from 2011 to 2022, a period during which the carrier expanded its fleet, widened its international presence and strengthened Addis Ababa as a major aviation hub.

During his tenure, Ethiopian Airlines emerged as one of Africa’s strongest aviation groups, with growth across passenger operations, cargo and maintenance services.

He retired from the airline in 2022 citing health reasons after spending nearly four decades with the organisation.

What Tewolde said on joining Air India

After his appointment, Tewolde said leading Air India was "a profound honour" and highlighted his focus on improving the airline’s performance.

He said he looked forward to delivering "exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth."

Air India said the leadership change represents a shift from its earlier stabilisation efforts towards a new phase focused on profitability, international growth, better passenger experience and stronger connectivity.