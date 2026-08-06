Redmi Note 17 5G launches with 8000mAh battery, AMOLED display, and 50MP AI dual camera: Price starts at...

Redmi Note 17 5G: Specifications and features

The REDMI Note 17 packs an 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Xiaomi said can deliver up to three days of typical usage on a single charge. It supports 45W turbo charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging for other compatible devices.

The phone features a TrueColour AMOLED display with 120Hz AdaptiveSync, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 built on a 4nm process and offers up to 16 GB of RAM, including up to 8 GB of memory extension, and expandable storage up to 2TB. It is also equipped with a 10,416 mm² graphite cooling system.

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For cameras, the REDMI Note 17 has a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera, with Night Mode, AI HDR, Dynamic Shots, AI Editor, and 2x in-sensor zoom. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, an IP65 rating, a reinforced chassis, Android 16 with HyperOS 3, four years of software updates, six years of security patches, HyperIsland, an intelligent AI engine, and Google Gemini integration. Colour options are Arctic Blue, Starlight Purple, and Dark Night.

Price and availability

The REDMI Note 17 will be sold in two variants: 6GB + 128GB at Rs 27,999 and an introductory price of Rs 24,999, and 8GB + 128GB will be available at Rs 30,999 and an introductory price of Rs 27,999. The introductory pricing includes an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on SBI Card, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers will also get 5TB of JioAI Cloud storage with Jio True 5G, three months of YouTube Premium Lite, and six months of Google One with 200GB of cloud storage.

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The smartphone will go on sale from 12 PM IST on August 13, 2026, through mi.com, Amazon Specials, and Xiaomi Retail, with Xiaomi positioning it as a device focused on battery life, entertainment, durability, and long-term support.