‘No representation from Sunni, Shia communities’: Naidu government dissolves Waqf Board formed under Jagan’s regime

The Andhra Pradesh government, helmed by Chandrababu Naidu, on December 1 dissolved the Waqf Board established during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

In its notification, the government criticised the board for being “non-inclusive” and “non-functional”. According to an official statement, a new board will be formed soon.

The Naidu administration stated that the Waqf Board had not been operational since March 2023, and it lacked representation from both Sunni and Shia community members, as well as former Members of Parliament.

The order also pointed to several irregularities, including the appointment of junior advocates to the Bar Council category without proper criteria, resulting in “conflicts of interest” involving senior advocates who were handling cases.

On November 30, the Minorities Welfare Department issued a government order that revoked the order from October of the previous year, which had formed the 11-member Waqf Board under the YSR Congress Party. The board had been constituted following a directive from the High Court.

Complaints were raised regarding the election of SK Khaja as a board member, particularly concerning his qualifications as a “mutawalli” (the person responsible for managing and administering a waqf), according to a report by India Today. Additionally, the election of a chairman had been delayed due to ongoing court cases.

The Naidu government’s decision comes amid protests from Muslim organisations and opposition parties who have expressed concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, the bill seeks to reform Waqf Board operations. However, it has faced criticism from both opposition parties and Muslim groups, who see it as a “targeted measure” against the community. The central government defended the bill, stating that it aims to streamline Waqf Board functions and improve the management of Waqf properties.

The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to reform the management and regulation of Waqf properties across India, is expected to be presented during the Budget Session in February 2025, according to sources reported by India Today TV. The bill’s introduction has been postponed due to intense debates and disruptions within the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) responsible for reviewing it.