'No stoppages allowed...': Newly appointed CM Omar Abdullah goes all guns blazing against VIP culture in J&K

Just hours after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah made his first move by instructing the police to reduce disruptions caused by VIP movements. He directed the J&K police to avoid creating “public inconvenience” during his road travel, emphasizing that there should be no "stick-waving" or "aggressive gestures" from the police, and firmly stating that he did not want a "green corridor" to be formed for his passage.

"I’ve spoken to the DGP, and there should be no traffic stoppages or special arrangements when I travel by road. My aim is to minimize public inconvenience, and the use of sirens should be kept to a bare minimum. We are here to serve the people, not to disturb their daily lives," Omar Abdullah wrote on X. He urged his Cabinet colleagues to follow the same principle and adopt a more people-centric approach in their conduct.

Abdullah took the oath of office as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir since it became a Union Territory. The oath ceremony, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, was overseen by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, expressing the Centre's commitment to working closely with Abdullah for the region's progress.

"Congratulations to Omar Abdullah on assuming office as Chief Minister of J&K. We look forward to collaborating with him and his team for the development of the Union Territory," PM Modi said.

In his first speech as CM, Abdullah noted the significance of the moment, reflecting on his previous full-term as J&K’s last chief minister before its reorganization. "I was the last CM to serve a full six-year term and now the first CM of the Union Territory. It’s a unique distinction, but one I hope is temporary. I will work with the Union government to restore statehood to J&K as soon as possible," he said, highlighting his desire to move toward statehood restoration.

The newly-formed Cabinet includes National Conference MLAs Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itoo, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary, who were also sworn in as ministers.

The National Conference, led by Abdullah, secured 42 seats in the recent Assembly elections, positioning the party at the helm of the union territory's administration.

