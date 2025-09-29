'No takers for American corn and soybean': Expert says Trump will fold if India, China hold

As American farmers struggle to offload record corn and soybean harvests, Indian attorney and author Navroop Singh says now is not the time for India, China, Russia, or Brazil to offer relief.

With U.S. exports reeling from China’s tariffs and Brazil dominating the redirected demand, Singh believes holding the line will break Washington’s trade stance. “No takers for American Corn & Soybean!” he posted on X.

“India & China along with Russia & Brazil should drag Trump a little longer! He will fold!”

Singh’s comments come amid rising political heat in the U.S., where Senate Majority Leader John Thune recently highlighted the market crisis facing South Dakota’s farmers.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Thune admitted that the ongoing trade war — especially China’s retaliatory 34% tariff and halt on U.S. soybean purchases — has left farmers with surpluses and nowhere to sell.

The fallout has been severe. China, once the top importer of U.S. soybeans, has shifted its buying to Brazil and Argentina, who are now expanding their global share. Brazil, in particular, has benefited from China’s pivot, while American growers face financial distress, falling prices, and shrinking options.

India has been floated as an alternative market — but with little success. Despite U.S. efforts to open access, Indian policy remains firm. Tariffs on American corn and soybeans remain high (45% and up to 60%, respectively), and India bans imports of genetically modified foods — which includes most U.S. soybean varieties.

No takers for American Corn & Soybean ! India & China along with Russia & Brazil should drag Trump a little longer ! He will fold ! pic.twitter.com/16471WNCKu — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) September 28, 2025

Data shows that India continues to rely heavily on soyoil and agricultural imports from Argentina, Brazil, and Ukraine, bypassing the U.S. altogether.

With limited global options, some American farmers have been forced to store unsold produce or incur deep losses. While government aid is being discussed in Washington, it is widely viewed as inadequate for the scale of the crisis.

Singh’s post reflects a growing sentiment in BRICS-aligned economies that the U.S. trade war has backfired — and that now is not the time to offer a lifeline.