No tomato in tomato ketchup: 10.6 tonnes of fake ketchup seized in Ahmedabad; factory sealed

Officials seized 10,630 kg of suspected adulterated food products during the raid. The seized stock included about 5,000 kg of finished goods kept ready for sale and a similar quantity of raw material.

MUST READ: Chicken and paneer on same grill: Mumbai FDA suspends Domino's outlet over food safety lapses

What Officials Alleged

According to AMC Food Safety Officer Mahendra Patel, potatoes were allegedly used as a substitute for tomatoes. The potatoes were first turned into paste and then converted into powder, which was mixed with water, artificial colours and flavours to prepare a ketchup-like product.

Advertisement

The officials said the product was allegedly supplied in the market as tomato ketchup despite containing no tomato. The factory was also reportedly manufacturing chutney, syrup and other food items.

Factory Sealed, Licence Action Begins

Following the inspection, the AMC sealed the factory and stopped the sale or distribution of the stock found on-site. Authorities have also initiated proceedings to cancel the unit’s food licence.

Five samples have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. Further legal action against the unit will depend on the test reports and the ongoing investigation.

Second Raid In Two Days

The latest raid comes just two days after the AMC Health Department took similar action against a factory in Behrampura, where tomato ketchup was allegedly being manufactured using a comparable process. Officials seized approximately 2,000 kg of suspected adulterated products during that operation, intensifying concerns over the supply of fake ketchup in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Shampoo, chemicals in your milk? ₹2 crore adulteration racket exposed in Maharashtra

Public Health Concern

Food safety officials described the premises and utensils as extremely unhygienic, alleging that the sauce being produced was unfit for consumption and posed a risk to public health.

The case has raised concerns over mislabelled and adulterated packaged foods reaching consumers through local supply chains. Authorities have not yet announced arrests or named additional accused persons; the investigation remains underway.