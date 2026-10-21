Alcon plans new glaucoma treatment in India, targets premium eye-care growth

Alcon specialises in ophthalmic surgical equipment, intraocular lenses and contact lenses. Vyas said regulatory approvals for certain ophthalmic equipment can take around six to nine months after the required documents are submitted to government agencies.

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India has become more important to Alcon's global operations over the past decade and is among its larger international markets, according to Vyas. He said the Indian business was growing faster than the market, but did not disclose revenue figures or a specific growth target.

Low penetration of premium lenses

A key opportunity lies in advanced intraocular lenses used during cataract surgery. India performs an estimated 85-90 lakh cataract surgeries annually, but premium lenses, including trifocal and toric intraocular lenses, account for less than 3% of procedures, according to estimates shared by Vyas.

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Alcon expects premium intraocular lens penetration to approach 10% over the next five years. Vyas attributed the potential for growth to greater patient awareness, surgeon training and wider adoption of advanced technologies.

The company launched PanOptix Pro in India on October 8, an updated version of its trifocal intraocular lens.

According to Alcon, the lens improves light utilisation to 94%, compared with 88% for the existing PanOptix platform. Trifocal lenses are designed to provide vision at near, intermediate and far distances, potentially reducing dependence on spectacles after cataract surgery.

However, premium lenses are not suitable for every patient. Their use depends on clinical factors, lifestyle and affordability, as well as the ophthalmic surgeon's assessment.

“There is not enough awareness among patients about what options are available,” said Vyas.

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Alcon works with hospitals and ophthalmic institutions on patient education and surgeon training. Its collaboration with Aravind Eye Hospital includes medical education and surgical skills development. Nearly 600 surgeons were trained over the past two years at a centre focused on cataract surgery, Vyas said.

The company has also established a centre in Coimbatore to train vitreoretinal surgeons, with capacity to train around 60 surgeons annually, according to Vyas.

“Unless you have enough education, enough training facilities available for surgeons to really go and equip themselves better, I do not think it is going to work,” said Vyas, referring to the adoption of advanced ophthalmic technologies.

Surgical products dominate India business

Surgical products account for approximately 85% of Alcon's Indian business, while vision care contributes around 15%, according to Vyas. Globally, he estimated the split at roughly 55% for surgical products and 45% for vision care.

In vision care, Alcon is working to increase contact lens adoption through awareness activities with optical outlets and other partners. Vyas said misconceptions about contact lenses remained a barrier, but did not provide India-specific sales figures or targets.

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Competition from domestic manufacturers is another factor. Indian companies offer lower-priced alternatives in several ophthalmic product categories, although Alcon operates primarily in a different segment of the market, Vyas said. He added that competition could encourage further innovation.

Alcon does not currently have a manufacturing facility in India and has no immediate plan to establish one, according to Vyas. The company reviews its global manufacturing footprint periodically, and India could be considered for future manufacturing opportunities.

Its India operations also include Alcon Global Services, a global capability centre that has expanded from around 100 employees in 2019 to more than 1,700, Vyas said. The centre supports global operations through functions including information technology, regulatory affairs, quality and software validation. The company is looking to expand its work into clinical activities.