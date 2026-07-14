Shampoo, chemicals in your milk? ₹2 crore adulteration racket exposed in Maharashtra

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have busted an inter-district milk adulteration racket in Maharashtra’s Pune district, arresting 13 people and seizing material worth more than ₹2 crore, officials said on Monday.

Raids across five locations

The Pune Rural Police and FDA carried out coordinated raids in Manchar, believed to be the main hub of the racket, as well as Akluj, Ahilyanagar, Sillod and Sangli. The operation was conducted by a 30-member team of the Pune Rural Local Crime Branch, assisted by more than 20 FDA officials.

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Police officials said the action was taken after a detailed investigation into the illegal manufacture and supply of synthetic milk. “The racket was operating across multiple districts and was supplying adulterated milk to the market on a large scale,” an officer involved in the probe said.

Synthetic milk mixed with genuine milk

Investigators have found that the accused allegedly mixed around 500 litres of chemically prepared synthetic milk with every 1,000 litres of genuine milk before supplying it to consumers. Officials said ‘the synthetic milk was made using chemicals, milk powder, shampoo and other ingredients’.

An FDA official said the scheme posed a serious health risk. “Such adulteration not only cheats consumers but also endangers public health,” the official said.

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Probe under way

The joint operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Officials said further investigation is underway to identify the wider network, financing links and supply chain behind the racket.

Police are also examining whether the adulterated milk was supplied to dairies, vendors or other intermediaries in Pune and nearby districts. Authorities said more arrests were possible as the probe progresses.