Chicken and paneer on same grill: Mumbai FDA suspends Domino's outlet over food safety lapses

At the Parel outlet, inspectors found that the establishment had failed to address shortcomings flagged in an improvement notice issued in August. It had also failed to submit conformity reports for food-contact packaging and maintain equipment maintenance logs.

A reinspection on October 9 found vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stored together in the same deep freezer. Chicken and paneer were also being cooked on the same oven or grill, the FDA said.

FDA seizes 12 tonnes of edible oil

In a separate enforcement drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the FDA seized 12,382 kg of suspected adulterated and misbranded edible oil, valued at Rs 23.35 lakh, from an oil repacking unit operated by Bajrang Trading Company.

The unit's licence was suspended on the spot after it scored just 10 out of 206 marks during an inspection, according to the FDA statement.

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Inspectors cited severe unhygienic conditions, inadequate pest control and the absence of mandatory food-testing laboratory facilities.

In another operation, FDA officials raided a facility in the Limbaganesh area of Beed district and seized prohibited food items worth Rs 4.6 lakh.

A case was registered at Neknur police station following the seizure.

(With inputs from PTI)

