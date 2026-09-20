Struggling to get confirmed train ticket? Here’s what you can do during festival rush

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Booked early? Your chances of confirmation are higher

Passengers who book tickets as soon as the reservation window opens may have a better chance of securing confirmed berths. However, those who are already facing long waiting lists may need to explore alternative travel options.

One approach that passengers can consider is splitting the journey into two or more legs, rather than searching only for a direct confirmed ticket.

Break journey: Book tickets in two parts

If a confirmed ticket is unavailable on a direct train, passengers can check the availability between major intermediate stations.

For example, if a passenger wants to travel from Delhi to Patna but cannot find a confirmed ticket, they can check whether a berth is available from Delhi to Kanpur and then look for another train from Kanpur to Patna.

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This approach can sometimes improve the chances of finding available seats, although it does not guarantee a confirmed ticket.

Tatkal booking is another option

For passengers who are unable to secure a confirmed ticket in advance, Tatkal booking is another option. However, Tatkal tickets come with additional charges and are subject to limited availability.

Try other trains on the same route

Passengers should not limit their search to a single train. During the festive rush, one train may have a long waiting list while another train operating on a similar route may still have availability.

Checking different departure times, train numbers, and intermediate stations can therefore provide additional options.

ALSO READ: Travelling by train? Western Railway diverts 5 trains from Sept 19; check new routes, stops

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Special trains can offer more options

Indian Railways typically introduces special trains during major festivals to manage the additional passenger demand. These services can provide an alternative when regular trains are fully booked.

Passengers should keep an eye on announcements regarding festival special trains and check their availability through official railway booking channels.