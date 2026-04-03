No LPG shortage: IOC says 28 lakh cylinders delivered daily amid supply concerns

Amid rising concerns over LPG availability due to global geopolitical tensions, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has reassured consumers that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the country. The state-run oil major said it is delivering around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily, maintaining normal supply levels across India.

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In an official statement, IOC said: “India’s LPG supply remains stable, adequate, and under close monitoring, despite ongoing geopolitical developments impacting global energy markets.” The company emphasised that domestic LPG continues to receive the highest priority, ensuring uninterrupted supply to households.

The clarification comes at a time when global energy markets have been impacted by tensions in West Asia, raising fears of supply disruptions. However, IOC stated that current delivery volumes are consistent with pre-crisis levels, indicating that domestic distribution remains unaffected.

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Digital adoption improves efficiency

IOC highlighted a strong shift towards digital platforms for LPG bookings. According to the company, nearly 87% of refill bookings are now made through digital modes, including SMS and IVRS systems. This transition has helped streamline demand management and improve operational efficiency.

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To enhance transparency and prevent delivery-related discrepancies, IOC has implemented Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC OTP). “Deliveries are being carried out with Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC OTP) to ensure cylinders are received by the intended customers,” the company said.

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Crackdown on black marketing

Addressing reports of malpractices, IOC said it has intensified enforcement actions across the country. “Multiple cross-functional teams have been deployed to conduct surprise inspections of LPG distributorships,” the statement noted.

So far, more than 7,500 inspections have been conducted, with action taken against 141 LPG distributors, including the suspension of five agencies.

In coordination with state governments and other oil marketing companies, authorities have carried out nearly 68,000 raids, registered 855 FIRs, and seized over 48,000 LPG cylinders to curb black marketing and hoarding.

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These measures are aimed at ensuring fair distribution and preventing artificial shortages in the market.

Advisory for consumers

IOC has urged consumers not to panic or engage in unnecessary bulk bookings. “Customers are advised not to queue at LPG distributorships and to avoid panic booking or stocking of LPG cylinders,” the company said.

The company also cautioned users against misinformation, adding that consumers should rely only on official sources for updates. It reiterated its commitment to addressing customer concerns promptly through its support channels.

Reassuring households, IOC stated, “Supplies remain adequate and stable, and there is no shortage of LPG in the country.”

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Supply remains stable

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, IOC maintained that India’s LPG supply chain remains robust and resilient. With steady daily deliveries, increased digital adoption, and strict enforcement against malpractices, the company said it is fully equipped to meet domestic demand.

The reassurance is expected to ease consumer concerns, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas where rumours of shortages had begun to surface. IOC’s message remains clear: LPG supply is stable, and there is no need for panic buying.