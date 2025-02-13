Noida Expressway declared 'breakdown challan' zone amid traffic concerns, offenders to face fines up to Rs 20,000

In a bid to tackle the persistent traffic congestion on the Noida Expressway, the traffic police have officially designated the area as a 'breakdown challan' stretch. This new regulation allows officers to impose fines and even impound vehicles that break down and hinder the flow of traffic on this heavily used route.

With approximately 500,000 commuters traversing the expressway daily, which connects Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and the Yamuna Expressway, traffic snarls have become a pressing issue. Under the new rule, fines for causing obstructions will be enforced under Section 201 of the Motor Vehicles Act, with penalties ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000.

DCP (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav emphasized the challenges posed by the high volume of vehicles, particularly during peak hours. "When a vehicle breaks down on the expressway, our officers will tow it and issue fines. Additionally, vehicles lacking a valid fitness certificate or necessary permits may also be impounded," he stated.

Currently, this enforcement primarily targets commercial vehicles, providing some relief to private car owners.

According to a report by the *Times of India*, nearly 50 vehicles have been fined or seized in just the first ten days of February. While a simple breakdown is not a violation, obstructing traffic is. Vehicles that fail to present valid fitness certificates, registration, pollution under control (PUC) certificates, or those found overloaded are subject to penalties. Compliance with emission norms set by the National Green Tribunal is also required, which limits the age of petrol vehicles to 15 years and diesel vehicles to 10 years. Traffic officers will now issue on-the-spot fines for missing documentation when vehicles are towed.

To manage breakdowns, the traffic department operates one hydraulic crane and two smaller towing vehicles. The expressway is monitored 24/7 through Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras and manual patrols, with officers stationed at 30 traffic points along the 25-kilometer stretch. Officers are alerted within five minutes of a breakdown, with cranes typically arriving at the scene within ten minutes. In some cases involving cars and SUVs, officers may push vehicles to the roadside if feasible.

Despite ongoing measures—such as traffic diversions from the Chilla Border through Udyog Marg and the sectors 15 and 18 routes during peak hours—congestion remains a significant challenge. The police are also widening a 250-meter stretch between the Chilla Border and Mahamaya Flyover to enhance traffic flow near the DND Flyway loop.

