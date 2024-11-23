Noida shuts physical classes till November 25 as smog grips city

Amid a thick haze of smog and hazardous air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has extended the closure of physical classes for schools in Noida until November 25.



All classes, from nursery to 12th grade, will shift to online mode as per the directive issued by District Magistrate Manish Verma.

This decision comes as the region battles “severe plus” air quality levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 500 mark in several areas.



Following Supreme Court orders to enforce Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the move aims to safeguard students’ health amid the alarming air emergency.

The directive applies to all government, aided, and private schools. Online classes will continue as per earlier schedules, while outdoor activities are suspended indefinitely.



Additionally, students with health concerns are exempt from attending classes without any penalties.

The situation is part of a broader effort to address the severe pollution crisis gripping the National Capital Region. The Supreme Court has ordered strict compliance with GRAP Stage IV measures, including halting construction activities, shutting industrial operations, and limiting vehicular movement. Despite these efforts, the Court emphasized that restrictions must remain in place until the air quality significantly improves.

Delhi University has also announced a shift to online classes until November 23, with physical classes resuming on November 25. Meanwhile, Faridabad’s Deputy Commissioner Vikram Yadav has implemented similar closures for all schools in the district.

With 15 of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations reporting AQI levels of 500, authorities are under mounting pressure to implement emergency measures. Dipankar Saha, former head of the CPCB’s Air Laboratory Division, described the situation as an “air emergency,” underscoring the need for immediate action to reduce pollution levels.