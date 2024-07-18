'Not a reluctant politician': MK Stalin likely to elevate son Udhayanidhi as Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK stalwart MK Stalin, will soon become the state's deputy chief minister.

According to The Indian Express, Udhayanidhi, who is the state's minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, will be elevated before August 22, which is in many ways similar to Stalin's trajectory, who was appointed as deputy CM by his father M Karunanidhi following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Related Articles

According to the newspaper, Udhayanidhi actively sought this promotion to enhance his standing within the government and to assist his father in managing the responsibilities of governance.

The paper quoted a senior DMK leader who pointed out that with Udhayanidhi assuming the role of deputy CM, it will allow him to shoulder more responsibilities, especially with the 2026 Assembly Elections nearing.

"If he were reluctant, he wouldn't seek a more demanding position. Such speculation arises due to his youth and celebrity status," the minister said.

Only a few months ago, Stalin had dismissed the news about his son's elevation as 'baseless rumours', and even said that it was the handiwork of his political rivals.

Udhyanidhi had shot to national limelight this year when in a speech he took cudgels against Sanatana Dharma, it to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on the grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

The case reached the Supreme Court and in May the apex court rapped the DMK leader by observing that he had 'abused his rights.'