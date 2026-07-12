'Mileage has gone from 17 to 5': Sourav Joshi claims ethanol-blended petrol is hurting his Mercedes

India's most-followed daily vlogger, Sourav Joshi, has claimed that his luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV has witnessed a sharp drop in fuel efficiency, with the YouTuber blaming ethanol-blended petrol for the sudden decline. His remarks come even as the Centre has dismissed concerns around E20 fuel, saying there is no evidence of widespread vehicle-related problems.

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In a recently uploaded vlog titled Race With Brothers. Kon Jeetega ?, the YouTuber, who has over 41 million subscribers, shared live dashboard readings from his Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC (Petrol), expressing concern over what he described as a dramatic fall in the vehicle's mileage.

Joshi, who is based in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, said the SUV's fuel efficiency had dropped significantly within just 48 hours.

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“Yesterday I showed you our car's mileage had gone from 17 straight down to nine,” Joshi told viewers. “And do you know what it has become today? Today it has reached five... look at this, it's showing a mileage of five,” he added.

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It was not immediately clear whether Joshi was referring to the vehicle's long-term fuel average or the real-time mileage display, which can fluctuate significantly depending on driving conditions, traffic and terrain. The company-claimed fuel efficiency of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC (Petrol), priced at over ₹80 lakh, is around 15 kmpl.

Vlogger Saurabh Joshi



"My car mileage has dropped from 17 to 9, today it further dropped to 5



All this is because of Ethanol, it's so disheartening



I spent so much money on this car and look at the condition,all becoz of Ethanol"



The relaity is slowly hitting everyone !! pic.twitter.com/LPU0l2pomr — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 12, 2026

After pointing to the dashboard, Joshi blamed the fuel being sold at petrol stations.

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“This is what has happened because of ethanol,” he said.

His wife and fellow content creator, Avantika Bhatt, also reacted in the video, saying, “We spent so much money on this car!”

Joshi further claimed that a full tank of petrol, which earlier gave him a driving range of around 800 kilometres, now shows an estimated range of only 480 kilometres after refuelling.

“I don't know when this car will break down... Nowadays I'm so scared of refilling petrol,” he said.

He added that he also owns an electric Mercedes G-Wagon, which, according to him, frees him from concerns related to ethanol-blended fuel.

The vlogger also said that maintaining a premium luxury vehicle can become particularly difficult for people living outside major cities.

“It is a Mercedes after all. I'll have to send it to Delhi if a problem arises… Not only is petrol expensive, but if it breaks down, the repair costs are huge," he said.

The clip has since gone viral across social media platforms including X and Instagram, sparking fresh debate over ethanol-blended petrol and its impact on vehicles.

Government rejects E20 concerns

Joshi's remarks come days after Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed concerns over E20 petrol, calling reports of vehicle-related problems a "misrepresentation".

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"The automobile manufacturers, as well as the people who service these vehicles, all say there is no difficulty. Why this sudden interest?" Puri said.

The minister said India has been using E20 petrol since April 2025 and that both automakers and consumers have accepted the fuel. According to him, around 20 crore two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers are currently running on ethanol-blended petrol.

On the possibility of introducing E25 petrol, Puri said the government will first complete technical tests and consult automobile manufacturers before taking any decision. He added that the rollout of E85 fuel has only recently begun and will take time as supporting infrastructure is developed.