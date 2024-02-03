‘Not only an honour for me, but also for the ideals and principles’: LK Advani after receiving Bharat Ratna

The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was conferred upon Lal Krishna Advani, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Advani expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this honor. He acknowledged that the award not only recognized him as an individual but also celebrated the values he has dedicated his life to serving.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I have strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability…" Advani said in an official statement.

“Ever since I joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer…. I have sought reward in only thing - in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me…” he added.

With a political journey that began at the tender age of 14 when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Advani has since remained steadfast in his service to the country.

The announcement of the award was made by PM Modi on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it was met with widespread acclaim from various political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who praised Advani's dedication to the nation's integrity.

On Saturday, Lal Krishna Advani, a key figure in the BJP who played a pivotal role in elevating the party to national prominence through his Rath Yatra advocating for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early 1990s, was honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Speaking on the award conferred to Advani, BJP leader and Prime Minister Modi expressed, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.”

Originally from Karachi, LK Advani moved to India after the partition and settled in Bombay. Joining the RSS at the age of fourteen in 1941, he later became a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, the political precursor to the BJP, founded by BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Advani entered the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and served for four terms until 1989. In 1990, he spearheaded the Ram Rath Yatra, advocating for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The yatra, starting from Somnath in Gujarat and concluding in Ayodhya, gained widespread support. In the 1991 general elections, the BJP, previously a minor player in national politics, emerged as the second-largest party in parliament after the Congress.

Advani's legacy includes his tenure as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and his membership in both Houses of Parliament from 1970 to 2019. His Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s was a defining moment that significantly contributed to the BJP's rise to prominence.

