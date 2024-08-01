'Now either you stay or I will': Uddhav Thackeray dares Devendra Fadnavis, BJP says 'challenge accepted'

The campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra has begun on a high note with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's dare to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In a meeting of party workers and leaders from Mumbai, Thackeray challenged Fadnavis saying either Fadnavis will survive or he will.

In his address to party workers and leaders, Thackeray said that the party endured everything but remained strong and taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 4 out of 6 seats in Mumbai.

Amping up his attack against the BJP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo said: "Our party was broken, we were targeted by central probe agencies, money power was used against us, and they even wanted to throw us in jail... But we survived everything and emerged victorious."

He also recalled that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh informed him that Fadnavis was 'conspiring' to put both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray in jail. Going ahead, he warned Fadnavis saying: "If you act straight we shall be straight, but if you play crooked, we shall do likewise."

"Now either you will stay or I will," he said in a rather filmy style. He further said that the opposition's performance made top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, uneasy. Taking potshots at PM Modi, Thackeray said that listening to his speeches has "become painful."

While responding to BJP's claims of Shiv Sena (UBT) getting only minority votes in the LS polls, Thackeray recounted an instance where Muslims expressed no reservations about his pro-Hindutva beliefs. Furthermore, he called the BJP a "party of crooks" and mentioned being praised by the likes of Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav.

The SS (UBT) chief also emphasised his direct rise to the post of Chief Minister despite having no electoral experience in his kitty. Despite internal conflicts, he said that he has confidence in his loyal Shiv Sainiks. He also said that the Supreme Court will resolve the dispute over the Shiv Sena name and symbol.

As Thackeray launched a series of salvos at the BJP, the saffron party also fired back. Senior BJP leaders such as state president Chandrashkhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Pravin Darekar attacked Thackeray for "sowing communal divisions among the people" and that Thackeray "will have to take 100 births before finishing Fadnavis' politics."

Bawankule accused Thackeray of forgetting Modi's role in getting his MPs elected, backstabbing the BJP as the CM and plotting against Fadnavis. He also claimed that Pakistani flags were seen at Thackeray's rallies and accused him polarising voters on the lines of caste and religion.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, on the other hand, criticised Thackeray for aligning with the Congress and abandoning the cause of Hindutva for power, adding late Balasaheb Thackeray wouldn't have done so. Moreover, Pravin Darekar dismissed Thackeray's threats, calling it a sign of failure and helpleness.

He also said that in the assembly elections, "PM Modi is not required as Shinde-Fadnavis are sufficient for you." Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said: "We accept your challenge. The BJP will ensure that the masses show Shiv Sena (UBT) its place in the upcoming elections."