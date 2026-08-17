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Ocean sentinels: India inks ₹1,943-crore lease for two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones

Ocean sentinels: India inks ₹1,943-crore lease for two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones

The high-altitude uncrewed systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage across vast stretches of the maritime domain, expanding the Indian Navy’s tactical readiness and rapid-response capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 5:56 PM IST
Ocean sentinels: India inks ₹1,943-crore lease for two MQ-9B Sea Guardian dronesUnlike standard land-based surveillance drones, the Sea Guardian is specifically engineered for all-weather maritime operations and blue-water security. 

In a direct push to fortify its surveillance coverage over critical sea lanes, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract on August 17, 2026, with US defense major General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian Navy.

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The contract, valued at approximately ₹1,943 crore, establishes a 30-month lease framework designed to deliver uninterrupted airborne intelligence. The pact was signed in New Delhi at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in the presence of Shri A. Anbarasu, Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence.

Equipped with high-definition optical payloads, advanced maritime radar, and long-range sensors, the incoming MQ-9B Sea Guardians are slated to immediately boost India’s Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

The high-altitude uncrewed systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage across vast stretches of the maritime domain, expanding the Indian Navy’s tactical readiness and rapid-response capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region.

What is the MQ-9B Sea Guardian? 

Developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the MQ-9B Sea Guardian is the maritime-focused variant of the SkyGuardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) aircraft family.

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Unlike standard land-based surveillance drones, the Sea Guardian is specifically engineered for all-weather maritime operations and blue-water security.

  1. Endurance & Altitude: Capable of remaining airborne for over 30 to 40 hours per mission at altitudes above 40,000 feet. 
  2. Sensor Capabilities: Features a 360-degree surface-search radar (such as the Lynx Multi-Mode Radar), Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver, High-Definition Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) cameras, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) suit options, including sonobuoy dispensers. 
  3. Primary Missions: Anti-surface warfare targeting, maritime domain awareness, search and rescue (SAR), anti-piracy patrols, coastal surveillance, and environmental monitoring. 

Global operators & Users 

The MQ-9B platform family (comprising the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian) has seen rapid adoption among NATO allies and strategic partner nations:

  • United States: Operates across military branches, with the US Navy, US Air Force, and Coast Guard utilising Predator/Reaper/SeaGuardian variants. 
  • United Kingdom: The Royal Air Force operates the MQ-9B variant under the designation Protector RG Mk1. 
  • Japan: The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) operate MQ-9B Sea Guardians for maritime security, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, and disaster response. 
  • Canada: Selected the MQ-9B SkyGuardian to modernize its airborne long-range intelligence capability. 
  • Belgium: Purchased MQ-9B SkyGuardians to fulfill NATO defense commitments. 
  • Taiwan: Procurement approved for MQ-9B variants to enhance regional reconnaissance and coastal defense capabilities.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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