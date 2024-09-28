Odisha govt suspends internet in Bhadrak district following clashes over social media posts

The Odisha government has ordered a 48-hour suspension of internet services in Bhadrak district, effective until 2 AM on September 30, 2024, in response to violent communal clashes triggered by social media postings. The decision, announced by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, aims to restore public order following escalating tensions in the area.

The clashes erupted Friday following a protest by a community over a controversial Facebook post related to their religious beliefs. Initial reports indicated that the situation deteriorated, resulting in injuries to police personnel during a subsequent stone-pelting incident. In light of the unrest, the state government has deployed additional police forces to the district to maintain peace and security.

The official government order cited concerns regarding the potential for social media platforms—such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X—to incite further violence and communal discord. It stated, “The misuse of the internet for spreading communal violence has necessitated this suspension to prevent the circulation of inflammatory messages and to restore peace in Bhadrak.”

The internet shutdown falls under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017. The order outlines a comprehensive ban on all mobile internet services, social media, and broadband systems in the region.

The situation escalated further as over 600 protesters blocked the Santhia bridge, leading to a clash with police when efforts were made to disperse the crowd. Authorities reported injuries to a deputy superintendent of police and a sub-inspector, along with significant damage to local property.

Bhadrak has a history of communal sensitivity, evidenced by violent incidents in the past, notably in April 2017, when clashes following another inflammatory post led to extensive property damage and a prolonged curfew.