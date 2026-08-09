JD Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to deepen India-US ties

"Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance," PM Modi shared on X late Saturday. "We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas."

"Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family," he added.

Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.



Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026

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An Indian readout said the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"They noted the sustained momentum in the high-level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals," it said.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," the readout added.

The call came amid rising tensions in West Asia and a new regional alignment following a mutual defence pact signed by Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

INDIA-US TRADE DEAL

The American side has not yet provided details of the conversation. It was not immediately known whether the proposed India-US trade deal figured in the talks.

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PM Modi and US President Donald Trump had, during their meeting in France in June, instructed officials from both sides to work towards a balanced, mutually beneficial and commercially meaningful trade agreement at the earliest.

India-US ties had suffered a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India last year. Trump's repeated claims that he had helped de-escalate the India-Pakistan military clashes of May 2025 also drew a sharp reaction from Indian officials.

New Delhi maintained that the cessation of hostilities was the result of talks between India and Pakistan and that the US had no role in it.

Washington's new immigration policy and its decision to increase the H1B visa fee also contributed to the deterioration in ties.

In recent months, however, both sides have sought to repair relations and have moved towards firming up a trade deal.

(With inputs from PTI)