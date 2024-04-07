'Only interested in Rajya Sabha seat': BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Gourav Vallabh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after leaving the Congress, on Sunday attacked the grand old party's Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh. Gourav Vallabh on Thursday quit the Congress and hours later, joined the saffron party.

Vallabh said that Ramesh's only interest right now is to save his Parliament seat and that he is not concerned about the country at all. He also said that Jairam Ramesh is not capable of even winning an election for the position of a class monitor. The newly minted BJP leader added that Ramesh does nothing but calls up journalists and gets stuff published about the Congress party.

"This person (Jairam Ramesh) has not even run for the position of a class monitor in school. He's been in the Rajya Sabha for the last 4-5 terms. He is not interested in Congress party. He just calls up a few journalists and gets copies published," Gourav Vallabh told news agency ANI. "He has no ideological commitment. He doesn't know what it is that the people of India want," Vallabh further said.

Moving ahead, Gourav Vallabh also questioned the Congress party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Vallabh said that the manifesto has been created by the same person for the last 30 years. He also mentioned that the Congress has no inkling of the aspirations of 'young' India.

He said that the schemes presented in the Congress manifesto are essentially old wine in a new bottle, which would not bode well with the people. "If the ideas of the person who made the manifesto had any power, would Congress have lost so many seats? Their schemes are old and repackaged, people won't accept this," he noted.

After quitting the Congress, Vallabh said that he felt uncomfortable with the grand old party's stand on Ram Temple pran pratishtha in Ayodhya and its constant criticism of wealth creators such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

He also expressed his displeasure with the Congress' conspicuous silence on anti-Sanatan remarks made by prominent leaders in the INDIA bloc, especially that of the MK Stalin-led DMK.

After joining the BJP, Vallabh further said that the Congress criticises its own policies of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation because of its dislike for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Wealth creating cannot be a crime in this country," Vallabh noted.