'Operation Shield': Mock drills to take place today in THESE states. Blackout timings, other details here

Civil defence drills are taking place today across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir as part of 'Operation Shield'. This initiative follows a directive from the home ministry, aimed at bolstering preparedness in light of recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Originally scheduled for 29 May, the drills were postponed due to administrative adjustments. The exercises are set to simulate various emergency scenarios, reflecting increased focus on national security.

A controlled blackout lasting 15 minutes will be observed from 8 pm to 8.15 pm near crucial installations in Haryana, ensuring continued operation of essential emergency services such as hospitals and fire stations.

Officials from Rajasthan confirmed that similar mock drills and blackout exercises, part of 'Operation Shield', will encompass all 41 districts. This extensive exercise aims to test readiness across a broad spectrum of potential threats.

Preparations for the drills include simulating seven distinct scenarios. These range from recalling civil defence volunteers to simulating air raids, drone and missile attacks. Hotlines between air force and civil defence control rooms are also being activated.

In Punjab, complete blackout measures will be enforced in civilian vulnerable areas, though emergency services will remain operational. Air raid sirens will be sounded to alert participants and residents.

Haryana is conducting the drills across all 22 districts to enhance its emergency response capabilities. The exercises will commence at 5 pm, featuring simulations of air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios.

The purpose is to improve readiness for incidents requiring mass evacuations or medical response. A senior officer in Gujarat confirmed the drills will follow prescribed instructions and begin on schedule.

These operations underscore the home ministry's commitment to maintaining high preparedness levels near India's western border. The drills not only involve civilian and emergency services but also seek to integrate military strategies in cases of enemy drone attacks on military stations.

Such comprehensive exercises are crucial for assessing and enhancing the country's ability to manage large-scale emergencies effectively.