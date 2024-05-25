Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voter Turnout at 1 pm: Voting percentage at 39.13%, Bengal leads with over 54.80% turnout, Delhi sees least turnout

In the Lok Sabha elections phase 6, vote By 1 pm, the voter turnout stood at 39.13 percent, with Delhi recording the lowest voters turnout at 34.37 percent polling and West Bengal was leading yet again with a turnout of 54.80 percent.

Bengal was followed by Jharkhand where the voter turnout stood at 42. 54 percent.

Related Articles

Check the voting percentage till 1 pm of 8 states and union territories in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 below.

STATE/ UNION TERRITORY VOTING PERCENTAGE Delhi 34.37% Uttar Pradesh 37.23% Haryana 36.48% Jammu and Kashmir 35.22% Bihar 36.48% Jharkhand 42.54% West Bengal 54.80% Odisha 35.69%

Voting is open from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and Congressmen Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are among the notable candidates running in this phase.

