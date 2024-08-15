'Our partnership will strengthen': Maldivian President Muizzu's message to PM Modi on Independence Day

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, under whose term bilateral relation between New Delhi and Male took a hit, on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Independence Day. He said the enduring friendship between both countries, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. "As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Muizzu for the wishes and said: "India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people."

Muizzu, who came to power last November on the 'India Out' campaign, took a series of actions aimed at hurting India's interest. However, recently he softened his stand. On August 10, President Muizzu, who is considered pro-China, described India as "one of the closest allies" and reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening close connections between the two countries.

Thank you, President @MMuizzu, for the wishes on our Independence Day. India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people. https://t.co/7iF5b21b61 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024

The Maldivian Democratic Party, the main opposition party in Maldives, welcomed Muizzu's "sudden recalibration" of its India policy and demanded an apology from his government for the "actions, lies and irresponsible comments from its officials which have resulted in significant damage to the Maldives' foreign and economic outlook".

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Male to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after Muizzu assumed office.

After meeting Jaishankar, MDP President Abdulla Shahid said: "The Maldives has always been confident that India will always be the first responder any time the Maldives dials an international 911."

Shahid also said that Muizzu's initial stoking of anti-India sentiments through aggressive slogans, mockery, and the branding of a time-tested friend and development partner as a regional bully had caused a decline in the Maldives' international standing, economic loss, and many other unnecessary difficulties, and challenges.