Outpacing India in Washington: Pakistan spends 3x more on US lobbying to boost influence

Pakistan is outspending India 3 to 1 on lobbying and strategic communications in the US, aiming to deepen its influence across Washington’s power corridors, according to US Department of Justice filings reviewed by Hindustan Times.

Pakistan is spending nearly $600,000 a month to boost its access to the White House, Congress, and US agencies, despite battling a prolonged economic crisis. The country has hired six lobbying and legal firms to drive this effort, the report added.

At the top of Pakistan’s lobbying roster is Orchid Advisers LLC, earning $250,000 a month to secure access to the Trump administration, the World Bank, and the IMF. Orchid has also brought on legal heavyweight Squire Patton Boggs to assist in outreach to US lawmakers.

Seiden Law follows, paid $200,000 monthly to forge private-sector ties in critical minerals. Seiden’s push is bolstered by subcontractors like Javelin Advisors — founded by Trump allies Keith Schiller and George Sorial — paid $50,000, and Conscience Point Consulting, led by former commerce official Nathaniel Wiedecker, paid $25,000, HT reported.

Pakistan also pays $150,000 monthly to Qorvis, a specialist in “strategic narrative development” and “targeted communications”, for public relations and reputation management.

In comparison, India — whose economy is over 10 times larger — spends around $200,000 monthly and engages just two firms, the report said.

This lobbying push has already yielded results. The Trump administration showed renewed interest in Pakistan, lured by pitches around US investments in critical minerals and oil reserves. Islamabad has also secured praise from Washington for its role in counterterrorism.

India’s strategy is more targeted. It has onboarded SHW Partners, led by former Trump adviser Jason Miller — still a key player in Trump’s political orbit and campaign strategist for 2024. The second is BGR Associates, a top-tier lobbying firm with global clientele including South Korea and Serbia.

Lobbying firms in DC offer more than just access — they craft narratives, manage reputations, and help foreign governments influence key decisions in the capital.

Despite India’s significant investment, Pakistan’s larger outlay gives it a wider net. This could complicate India’s efforts to spotlight Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border terrorism and shape US opinion on issues like Kashmir.