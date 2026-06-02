'Over 1 lakh attempts': CBSE claims cyberattacks by 'malicious actors' on revaluation portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday claimed that its revaluation portal was hit by several cyberattack attempts by "malicious actors". In a post on X, the educational board said that the latest incident involved an attempted denial-of-service (DoS) attack that led to around 1.5 million hits on the portal within 2 minutes.

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"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access."

The CBSE added that the portal has been refined based on the student feedback, including extension of session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless.

Read the full post here

Update from our Cybersecurity Teams:



The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions.



While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

Earlier in the day, the CBSE opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and revaluation of answers for students sceptical of their board exam evaluation.

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The facility is only available for those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for Verification of Issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.

The CBSE revaluation portal would remain open from June 2 to June 6, and no offline applications or requests after the deadline would be entertained.

Students are required to log in via the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said that the entire process, including payment of fees, will be done online.

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Students can report concerns like missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

"Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission," the board said.

According to CBSE, the fee for verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copies of answer books is ₹100 per answer book, whereas revaluation of answers will be charged at ₹25 per question.