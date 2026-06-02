After weeks of controversy surrounding this year's evaluation process, CBSE has opened the re-evaluation window for Class 12 students. Those who have already accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets can now log onto the official CBSE portal, select the specific questions they wish to challenge, and submit their application. The window remains open until June 6.

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What does it cost?

CBSE has significantly revised its fee structure for the 2026 post-result process, following widespread criticism of the earlier, steeper rates. The current charges are as follows:

Scanned copy of evaluated answer book: Rs 100 per subject

Verification of marks: Rs 100 per subject

Re-evaluation: Rs 25 per question

A notable addition this year is a refund provision; if a student's marks go up after re-evaluation, the fee paid for the question or questions that led to the increase will be returned.

Can your marks actually change?

Yes — in either direction. Following re-evaluation, a student's score may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged. CBSE has been explicit that whatever outcome emerges from the re-evaluation process will be updated in the student's official record and treated as the final, binding result. Students should factor this in before deciding whether to proceed.

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Why this matters

The opening of the re-evaluation window comes at a particularly charged moment for CBSE. The board has faced mounting criticism over this year's On-Screen Marking system, under which examiners assessed digitally scanned answer sheets rather than physical scripts.

Students across the country raised concerns about unusually low marks, incomplete answer books, unmarked responses, and mismatched scripts, including documented cases where answer sheets were uploaded against the wrong student's account. CBSE acknowledged discrepancies in at least two cases and committed to revising marks accordingly.

With over four lakh students having already applied to view their answer books and upward of eleven lakh individual scripts requested, the scale of anxiety around this year's results has been significant. The re-evaluation window, open until June 6, is the next step for those who found cause for concern in what they saw.