Over 1,000 apply to become Ram Mandir CEO; here's who can get the job

More than 1,000 people from across India have applied for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Mandir, prompting the selection committee to bring in additional help to process the flood of applications ahead of the July 18 deadline.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received the applications within 24 hours of issuing the recruitment notification on Monday. The trust has constituted a three-member selection committee to identify a new CEO, who will oversee the day-to-day management of the temple trust amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the temple.

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With applications continuing to pour in, the committee has decided to appoint a secretary to help segregate them based on the eligibility criteria.

"Within a few hours of issuing the notification, we received around 750 applications on the first day. Given the response in less than 24 hours, we expect the number to run into thousands by the July 18 deadline. We, therefore, need a secretary to compile and scrutinise the applications based on the prescribed criteria," a member of the selection committee told The Indian Express.

The committee member added that the panel will meet on July 19 to begin scrutinising the applications and schedule interviews. Sources said the secretary is likely to be a retired officer.

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Among those who have publicly confirmed applying is former IPS officer and social activist Amitabh Thakur (58).

"Finding myself suitable under the criteria laid down by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the post of CEO, I have submitted my application," he said.

Thakur, who has courted controversy in the past, was arrested by the Lucknow Police last year in connection with a case of alleged fraud to secure an industrial plot in Deoria district in 1999.

Selection criteria

The selection committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and retired nuclear scientist and former chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, Suresh Haware.

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The panel on Monday laid down the eligibility criteria for the post. Applicants must be between 50 and 70 years of age, have at least 20 years of administrative experience, be willing to reside in Ayodhya, and be proficient in both Hindi and English.

In a key requirement, the committee said the applicant must be a "practising Hindu" with "devotion to Lord Ram".

Sources said a large number of retired bureaucrats from across the country, including those with experience in managing religious institutions, have applied for the role.

"The criteria includes having experience in handling a large public organisation, institute or a department for 20 years and also specifies that retired officers with multi-level experience and skill in general administration, finance, public relations, law can also apply. Applicants so far are from senior managerial level from different parts of the country, including services," informed one of the selection panel members.

What happens next?

After scrutinising the applications, the committee will shortlist candidates for interviews or one-on-one discussions. Given the seniority of many applicants, the panel is also open to conducting interviews online if required. A final decision on the interview process will be taken after the July 19 meeting.

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The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also scheduled to meet on July 22, by when the selection committee is expected to present an update on the recruitment process. The panel's next meeting is likely to be held in Delhi.

"Every application will be examined against the prescribed criteria. Eligible candidates will be interviewed or invited for one-on-one discussions. Our mandate is to recommend three names to the Trust, and we will ensure the process is transparent and selection is merit-based," a committee member told The Indian Express.